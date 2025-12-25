Abnormal AI Phishing Coach Description

Abnormal AI Phishing Coach is a security awareness training platform that uses behavioral AI to automate phishing simulations and employee training. The product converts real phishing attacks that Abnormal's email security platform blocks into defanged phishing simulations that are personalized for individual employees. The platform provides just-in-time coaching when employees interact with phishing simulations, delivering context-specific guidance through generative AI at the moment of engagement. This approach aims to reinforce security behaviors when they are most relevant. The system automatically generates training content tailored to an organization's threat landscape, industry, and brand identity. Training modules are SCORM-compatible and created without manual effort. The platform adapts to evolving threats and employee behaviors, automating content creation and simulation distribution. AI Phishing Coach operates as part of Abnormal's broader email security ecosystem, using insights from actual threats detected by the platform to inform training scenarios. The automation reduces manual effort required to maintain security awareness programs while providing training based on threats specific to each organization.