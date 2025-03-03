Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
TeejLab API Discovery Manager is a commercial api security tool by TeejLab. Wallarm API Security is a commercial api security tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow APIs and undocumented integrations should start with TeejLab API Discovery Manager because it finds what you don't know exists through repository scanning and network traffic analysis, then maps compliance gaps against actual API behavior. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA thoroughly, giving you the asset inventory and risk visibility needed before you can govern, plus it integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so discovery happens continuously, not as a quarterly audit exercise. Skip this if your API surface is small or your APIs are predominantly third-party managed; the value compounds only when you have dozens of internal and inherited services that nobody fully owns.
Mid-market and enterprise teams operating microservices architectures need API inventory and threat detection that actually works without manual specification writing, and Wallarm API Security builds that inventory automatically from live traffic while enforcing OWASP API Top 10 controls in real time. The platform covers NIST ID.AM (asset discovery), ID.RA (continuous API risk assessment), and DE.CM (anomaly detection) across your API estate, with native integrations to PagerDuty and Jira that keep findings actionable. This isn't the tool for organizations that have already locked down APIs with hardened specifications and rarely deploy new endpoints; Wallarm's automation advantage disappears when your API surface is static and well-documented.
API discovery, security, governance & lifecycle mgmt platform for enterprises
Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing TeejLab API Discovery Manager vs Wallarm API Security for your api security needs.
TeejLab API Discovery Manager: API discovery, security, governance & lifecycle mgmt platform for enterprises. built by TeejLab. Core capabilities include API discovery through source code repository scanning, Network and gateway scanning for API detection, Shadow and hidden API identification..
Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
TeejLab API Discovery Manager differentiates with API discovery through source code repository scanning, Network and gateway scanning for API detection, Shadow and hidden API identification. Wallarm API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection.
TeejLab API Discovery Manager is developed by TeejLab. Wallarm API Security is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
TeejLab API Discovery Manager and Wallarm API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox