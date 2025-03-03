TeejLab API Discovery Manager: API discovery, security, governance & lifecycle mgmt platform for enterprises. built by TeejLab. Core capabilities include API discovery through source code repository scanning, Network and gateway scanning for API detection, Shadow and hidden API identification..

Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.