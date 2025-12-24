Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Audit is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. TeejLab API Discovery Manager is a commercial api security tool by TeejLab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Audit to catch security gaps before code reaches production; its 300+ checks against OpenAPI contracts surface misconfigurations that static code analysis and WAFs typically miss entirely. The tool integrates directly into GitHub Actions and VS Code workflows, meaning security issues land in the developer's IDE rather than creating a separate audit queue weeks later. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on OpenAPI specs or if you need runtime API monitoring and threat detection; 42Crunch is a design-phase tool, not a request-level firewall.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow APIs and undocumented integrations should start with TeejLab API Discovery Manager because it finds what you don't know exists through repository scanning and network traffic analysis, then maps compliance gaps against actual API behavior. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA thoroughly, giving you the asset inventory and risk visibility needed before you can govern, plus it integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so discovery happens continuously, not as a quarterly audit exercise. Skip this if your API surface is small or your APIs are predominantly third-party managed; the value compounds only when you have dozens of internal and inherited services that nobody fully owns.
API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks
API discovery, security, governance & lifecycle mgmt platform for enterprises
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Audit vs TeejLab API Discovery Manager for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..
TeejLab API Discovery Manager: API discovery, security, governance & lifecycle mgmt platform for enterprises. built by TeejLab. Core capabilities include API discovery through source code repository scanning, Network and gateway scanning for API detection, Shadow and hidden API identification..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Audit differentiates with 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization. TeejLab API Discovery Manager differentiates with API discovery through source code repository scanning, Network and gateway scanning for API detection, Shadow and hidden API identification.
42Crunch API Audit is developed by 42Crunch. TeejLab API Discovery Manager is developed by TeejLab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Audit and TeejLab API Discovery Manager serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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