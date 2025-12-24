42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..

TeejLab API Discovery Manager: API discovery, security, governance & lifecycle mgmt platform for enterprises. built by TeejLab. Core capabilities include API discovery through source code repository scanning, Network and gateway scanning for API detection, Shadow and hidden API identification..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.