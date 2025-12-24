42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..

Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.