Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Audit is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Wallarm API Security is a commercial api security tool by Wallarm. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Audit to catch security gaps before code reaches production; its 300+ checks against OpenAPI contracts surface misconfigurations that static code analysis and WAFs typically miss entirely. The tool integrates directly into GitHub Actions and VS Code workflows, meaning security issues land in the developer's IDE rather than creating a separate audit queue weeks later. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on OpenAPI specs or if you need runtime API monitoring and threat detection; 42Crunch is a design-phase tool, not a request-level firewall.
Mid-market and enterprise teams operating microservices architectures need API inventory and threat detection that actually works without manual specification writing, and Wallarm API Security builds that inventory automatically from live traffic while enforcing OWASP API Top 10 controls in real time. The platform covers NIST ID.AM (asset discovery), ID.RA (continuous API risk assessment), and DE.CM (anomaly detection) across your API estate, with native integrations to PagerDuty and Jira that keep findings actionable. This isn't the tool for organizations that have already locked down APIs with hardened specifications and rarely deploy new endpoints; Wallarm's automation advantage disappears when your API surface is static and well-documented.
API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks
Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Audit vs Wallarm API Security for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..
Wallarm API Security: Unified API and AI security platform for discovery, protection, and testing. built by Wallarm. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Audit differentiates with 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization. Wallarm API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and inventory, API topology mapping from traffic analysis, OWASP API Security Top 10 protection.
42Crunch API Audit is developed by 42Crunch. Wallarm API Security is developed by Wallarm. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Audit integrates with Visual Studio Code, GitHub Actions. Wallarm API Security integrates with PagerDuty, VictorOps, Opsgenie, Jira, Splunk and 4 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
42Crunch API Audit and Wallarm API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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