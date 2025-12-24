Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Sysdig. Upwind Application Runtime Protection is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Upwind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing containers and Kubernetes clusters need Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response because its runtime visibility catches attacks that network and log-based detectors miss, especially identity-workload correlation that surfaces lateral movement before it spreads. The platform covers four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection, analysis, and response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident investigation through its Falco rules engine and automated kill chain visualization. Skip this if you're running primarily VMs without containerization or need CSPM and vulnerability management bundled in; Sysdig is detection-and-response focused, not compliance-posture.
Upwind Application Runtime Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating containerized workloads across multiple cloud providers should choose Upwind Application Runtime Protection for its eBPF sensor visibility paired with cloud log correlation, which catches runtime anomalies that purely agent-based or agentless tools miss. The platform covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and response, with particular strength in DE.CM and DE.AE for continuous behavioral baselining. Skip this if you need CSPM or vulnerability management bundled in; Upwind is strictly a runtime detection and response tool, not a platform play.
Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform
Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs
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Common questions about comparing Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) vs Upwind Application Runtime Protection for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR): Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection across Linux and Windows servers, Container and Kubernetes security monitoring, Cloud logs and trails analysis..
Upwind Application Runtime Protection: Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime sensors for workload monitoring, Layer 3-7 network and application visibility, Correlation of eBPF telemetry with cloud activity logs..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) differentiates with Real-time threat detection across Linux and Windows servers, Container and Kubernetes security monitoring, Cloud logs and trails analysis. Upwind Application Runtime Protection differentiates with eBPF-based runtime sensors for workload monitoring, Layer 3-7 network and application visibility, Correlation of eBPF telemetry with cloud activity logs.
Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) is developed by Sysdig. Upwind Application Runtime Protection is developed by Upwind. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) and Upwind Application Runtime Protection serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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