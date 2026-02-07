Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by ClearVector. Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Sysdig. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for active exploitation in production will find ClearVector RuntimeVisibility's kernel-level eBPF sensor catches in-memory attacks and lateral movement that file-based detection misses, especially across cloud infrastructure. The platform prioritizes real-time streaming analysis over batch processing and explicitly maps to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning you get anomaly detection and incident characterization without the delay that costs you minutes in active breach scenarios. Skip this if you need post-incident response automation; ClearVector stops at detection and mitigation planning, leaving remediation and recovery to your existing orchestration layer.
Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR)
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing containers and Kubernetes clusters need Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response because its runtime visibility catches attacks that network and log-based detectors miss, especially identity-workload correlation that surfaces lateral movement before it spreads. The platform covers four core NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection, analysis, and response, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident investigation through its Falco rules engine and automated kill chain visualization. Skip this if you're running primarily VMs without containerization or need CSPM and vulnerability management bundled in; Sysdig is detection-and-response focused, not compliance-posture.
Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation
Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform
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Common questions about comparing ClearVector RuntimeVisibility vs Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) for your cloud application detection and response needs.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility: Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime execution monitoring, Kernel-level sensor with eBPF technology, Detection of interactive commands and in-memory attacks..
Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR): Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection across Linux and Windows servers, Container and Kubernetes security monitoring, Cloud logs and trails analysis..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility differentiates with Real-time runtime execution monitoring, Kernel-level sensor with eBPF technology, Detection of interactive commands and in-memory attacks. Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) differentiates with Real-time threat detection across Linux and Windows servers, Container and Kubernetes security monitoring, Cloud logs and trails analysis.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility is developed by ClearVector. Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) is developed by Sysdig. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
ClearVector RuntimeVisibility and Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR) serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Serverless. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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