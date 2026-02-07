ClearVector RuntimeVisibility: Real-time runtime visibility platform for detecting active exploitation. built by ClearVector. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime execution monitoring, Kernel-level sensor with eBPF technology, Detection of interactive commands and in-memory attacks..

Sysdig Cloud Detection & Response (CDR): Real-time cloud threat detection, investigation, and response platform. built by Sysdig. Core capabilities include Real-time threat detection across Linux and Windows servers, Container and Kubernetes security monitoring, Cloud logs and trails analysis..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.