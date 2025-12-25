Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Upwind Application Runtime Protection is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Upwind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response
Mid-market and enterprise security teams without dedicated cloud SOC capacity should pick Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response for its 24/7 managed detection model with dedicated security teams, eliminating the staffing burden most organizations can't solve alone. The Security Operations Warranty backing incident response with up to $3M in financial assistance is unusual and meaningful when a breach actually happens. Skip this if your team wants to own detection workflows end-to-end or needs deep customization; the concierge model prioritizes consistency over flexibility.
Upwind Application Runtime Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating containerized workloads across multiple cloud providers should choose Upwind Application Runtime Protection for its eBPF sensor visibility paired with cloud log correlation, which catches runtime anomalies that purely agent-based or agentless tools miss. The platform covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and response, with particular strength in DE.CM and DE.AE for continuous behavioral baselining. Skip this if you need CSPM or vulnerability management bundled in; Upwind is strictly a runtime detection and response tool, not a platform play.
Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments
Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response vs Upwind Application Runtime Protection for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..
Upwind Application Runtime Protection: Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime sensors for workload monitoring, Layer 3-7 network and application visibility, Correlation of eBPF telemetry with cloud activity logs..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response differentiates with 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI. Upwind Application Runtime Protection differentiates with eBPF-based runtime sensors for workload monitoring, Layer 3-7 network and application visibility, Correlation of eBPF telemetry with cloud activity logs.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response is developed by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Upwind Application Runtime Protection is developed by Upwind. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response and Upwind Application Runtime Protection serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox