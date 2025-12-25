Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..

Upwind Application Runtime Protection: Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime sensors for workload monitoring, Layer 3-7 network and application visibility, Correlation of eBPF telemetry with cloud activity logs..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.