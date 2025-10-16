Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by SentinelOne. Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid environments need identity threat detection that actually correlates endpoint behavior with Active Directory and cloud identity activity, and SentinelOne Singularity Identity does that through a single agent rather than bolting separate tools together. The platform covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly,continuous monitoring with real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation,but prioritizes detection and response over the broader identity governance controls that pure IAM platforms handle. Skip this if your team is primarily concerned with access provisioning and entitlement management; Singularity Identity assumes your identity infrastructure already exists and you need to hunt threats within it. Security teams managing hybrid Active Directory and cloud identity sprawl need Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management to find and fix identity gaps that asset inventories miss; it maps human and non-human identities across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments simultaneously, then enforces MFA and blocks legacy protocols inline without slowing authentication. The risk-scoring engine ties findings to business impact rather than just vulnerability count, cutting noise in remediation backlogs. Skip this if your environment is cloud-only or you need deep threat hunting beyond posture; Silverfort prioritizes discovery and enforcement over behavioral anomaly detection.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid environments need identity threat detection that actually correlates endpoint behavior with Active Directory and cloud identity activity, and SentinelOne Singularity Identity does that through a single agent rather than bolting separate tools together. The platform covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly,continuous monitoring with real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation,but prioritizes detection and response over the broader identity governance controls that pure IAM platforms handle. Skip this if your team is primarily concerned with access provisioning and entitlement management; Singularity Identity assumes your identity infrastructure already exists and you need to hunt threats within it.
Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management
Security teams managing hybrid Active Directory and cloud identity sprawl need Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management to find and fix identity gaps that asset inventories miss; it maps human and non-human identities across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments simultaneously, then enforces MFA and blocks legacy protocols inline without slowing authentication. The risk-scoring engine ties findings to business impact rather than just vulnerability count, cutting noise in remediation backlogs. Skip this if your environment is cloud-only or you need deep threat hunting beyond posture; Silverfort prioritizes discovery and enforcement over behavioral anomaly detection.
Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments
Identity Security Posture Mgmt for hybrid envs with risk discovery & remediation
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Common questions about comparing SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security vs Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management for your identity threat detection and response needs.
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security: Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Unified endpoint and identity telemetry collection via single agent, Real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation, Active Directory and cloud identity provider monitoring..
Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management: Identity Security Posture Mgmt for hybrid envs with risk discovery & remediation. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Identity gap discovery across on-prem, cloud and hybrid environments, Detection of misconfigurations and legacy protocol exposures, Shadow admin and stale account identification..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security differentiates with Unified endpoint and identity telemetry collection via single agent, Real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation, Active Directory and cloud identity provider monitoring. Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management differentiates with Identity gap discovery across on-prem, cloud and hybrid environments, Detection of misconfigurations and legacy protocol exposures, Shadow admin and stale account identification.
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security is developed by SentinelOne. Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management is developed by Silverfort. The vendor behind a product decides its roadmap, support, and longevity, so check each company's profile before you commit.
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security and Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools, both cover Active Directory. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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