SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security: Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Unified endpoint and identity telemetry collection via single agent, Real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation, Active Directory and cloud identity provider monitoring..

Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management: Identity Security Posture Mgmt for hybrid envs with risk discovery & remediation. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Identity gap discovery across on-prem, cloud and hybrid environments, Detection of misconfigurations and legacy protocol exposures, Shadow admin and stale account identification..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.