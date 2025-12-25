Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security: Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Unified endpoint and identity telemetry collection via single agent, Real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation, Active Directory and cloud identity provider monitoring..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.