Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Abnormal Security. SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in SaaS identity noise will appreciate Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection because it builds behavioral baselines per user, not per app, so a compromised account looks wrong everywhere at once. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle from detection through automated session termination and access revocation, hitting NIST RS.MI mitigation where many competitors stop at alerting. Smaller teams without dedicated identity incident response should be cautious; this tool assumes you have the operational maturity to act on its signals or configure automated workflows, not just ingest alerts.
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid environments need identity threat detection that actually correlates endpoint behavior with Active Directory and cloud identity activity, and SentinelOne Singularity Identity does that through a single agent rather than bolting separate tools together. The platform covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly,continuous monitoring with real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation,but prioritizes detection and response over the broader identity governance controls that pure IAM platforms handle. Skip this if your team is primarily concerned with access provisioning and entitlement management; Singularity Identity assumes your identity infrastructure already exists and you need to hunt threats within it.
AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps
Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments
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Common questions about comparing Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection vs SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security: Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Unified endpoint and identity telemetry collection via single agent, Real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation, Active Directory and cloud identity provider monitoring..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection differentiates with Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation. SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security differentiates with Unified endpoint and identity telemetry collection via single agent, Real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation, Active Directory and cloud identity provider monitoring.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection is developed by Abnormal Security. SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection and SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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