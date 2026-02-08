Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid environments need identity threat detection that actually correlates endpoint behavior with Active Directory and cloud identity activity, and SentinelOne Singularity Identity does that through a single agent rather than bolting separate tools together. The platform covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly,continuous monitoring with real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation,but prioritizes detection and response over the broader identity governance controls that pure IAM platforms handle. Skip this if your team is primarily concerned with access provisioning and entitlement management; Singularity Identity assumes your identity infrastructure already exists and you need to hunt threats within it.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security: Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Unified endpoint and identity telemetry collection via single agent, Real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation, Active Directory and cloud identity provider monitoring..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security differentiates with Unified endpoint and identity telemetry collection via single agent, Real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation, Active Directory and cloud identity provider monitoring.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools, both cover Privilege Escalation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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