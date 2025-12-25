Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Abnormal Security. SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by SentinelOne. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams struggling with email account takeovers will find the most value in Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection because its behavioral AI catches compromises that perimeter controls miss by analyzing sign-in anomalies and mail rule changes in real time. The tool maps directly to NIST DE.CM and DE.AE, meaning detection is genuinely continuous and the enriched case data actually shortens response time. Skip this if your organization needs a unified cloud email gateway that blocks inbound threats; Abnormal assumes accounts are already breached and focuses entirely on lateral movement and data exfiltration after compromise.
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid environments need identity threat detection that actually correlates endpoint behavior with Active Directory and cloud identity activity, and SentinelOne Singularity Identity does that through a single agent rather than bolting separate tools together. The platform covers NIST DE.CM and DE.AE strongly,continuous monitoring with real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation,but prioritizes detection and response over the broader identity governance controls that pure IAM platforms handle. Skip this if your team is primarily concerned with access provisioning and entitlement management; Singularity Identity assumes your identity infrastructure already exists and you need to hunt threats within it.
Detects and remediates email account takeovers using behavioral AI analysis.
Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection vs SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security for your identity threat detection and response needs.
Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection: Detects and remediates email account takeovers using behavioral AI analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analysis of sign-in signals and communication patterns, Real-time detection of compromised email accounts, Automated account remediation with access blocking and password reset..
SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security: Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Unified endpoint and identity telemetry collection via single agent, Real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation, Active Directory and cloud identity provider monitoring..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection differentiates with Behavioral AI analysis of sign-in signals and communication patterns, Real-time detection of compromised email accounts, Automated account remediation with access blocking and password reset. SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security differentiates with Unified endpoint and identity telemetry collection via single agent, Real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation, Active Directory and cloud identity provider monitoring.
Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection is developed by Abnormal Security. SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security is developed by SentinelOne. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection and SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox