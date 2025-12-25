Abnormal Core Account Takeover Protection: Detects and remediates email account takeovers using behavioral AI analysis. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI analysis of sign-in signals and communication patterns, Real-time detection of compromised email accounts, Automated account remediation with access blocking and password reset..

SentinelOne Singularity Identity Security: Identity threat detection and response platform for hybrid environments. built by SentinelOne. Core capabilities include Unified endpoint and identity telemetry collection via single agent, Real-time detection of credential theft and privilege escalation, Active Directory and cloud identity provider monitoring..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.