Abnormal SaaS Account Takeover Protection: AI-based account takeover detection and response for SaaS collaboration apps. built by Abnormal Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral baseline creation for user authentication and activity, Cross-platform account compromise detection, Automated session termination and access revocation..

Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management: Identity Security Posture Mgmt for hybrid envs with risk discovery & remediation. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Identity gap discovery across on-prem, cloud and hybrid environments, Detection of misconfigurations and legacy protocol exposures, Shadow admin and stale account identification..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.