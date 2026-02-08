8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..

Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management: Identity Security Posture Mgmt for hybrid envs with risk discovery & remediation. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Identity gap discovery across on-prem, cloud and hybrid environments, Detection of misconfigurations and legacy protocol exposures, Shadow admin and stale account identification..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.