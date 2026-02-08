Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by 8Layers. Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need to catch privilege escalation attacks before they spiral will get the most from 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection. The platform combines real-time detection of escalations with entity behavior analytics and automated response, covering both human and non-human identities, which most identity tools still fumble. The no temporal scope limitation means you're not blind to slow-moving attacks that hide in weeks of history. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on-premises with minimal cloud identity activity or if you need a lightweight bolt-on rather than a dedicated identity threat operation center.
Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management
Security teams managing hybrid Active Directory and cloud identity sprawl need Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management to find and fix identity gaps that asset inventories miss; it maps human and non-human identities across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments simultaneously, then enforces MFA and blocks legacy protocols inline without slowing authentication. The risk-scoring engine ties findings to business impact rather than just vulnerability count, cutting noise in remediation backlogs. Skip this if your environment is cloud-only or you need deep threat hunting beyond posture; Silverfort prioritizes discovery and enforcement over behavioral anomaly detection.
Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs
Identity Security Posture Mgmt for hybrid envs with risk discovery & remediation
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Common questions about comparing 8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection vs Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management for your identity threat detection and response needs.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection: Cloud identity threat detection and response platform for human and non-human IDs. built by 8Layers. Core capabilities include Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities..
Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management: Identity Security Posture Mgmt for hybrid envs with risk discovery & remediation. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Identity gap discovery across on-prem, cloud and hybrid environments, Detection of misconfigurations and legacy protocol exposures, Shadow admin and stale account identification..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection differentiates with Real-time detection of privilege escalations and c, User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Dynamic risk scoring for identities. Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management differentiates with Identity gap discovery across on-prem, cloud and hybrid environments, Detection of misconfigurations and legacy protocol exposures, Shadow admin and stale account identification.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection is developed by 8Layers. Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
8Layers Cloud Identity Threat Detection and Silverfort Identity Security Posture Management serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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