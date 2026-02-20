Avatao Compliance Training: Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS)..

Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content: OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers. built by security journey. Core capabilities include Hands-on coding exercises in web-based sandbox environments, Offensive and defensive training approach with exploit and fix scenarios, Customizable learning paths based on development roles..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.