Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content is a commercial secure code training tool by security journey. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content because its sandbox-based exploit-and-fix exercises actually stick with developers where video-only platforms don't. The tool covers PCI-DSS 4.0, NIST 800-53, and SOC 2 compliance checkboxes while monthly content refreshes keep pace with vulnerability patterns, and integration with your existing AppSec tools means training recommendations react to real scan results. Skip this if your developers already pass annual phishing tests and you're checking a training checkbox; Security Journey demands engagement time and assumes your team actually codes.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training vs Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content for your secure code training needs.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content: OWASP Top 10 secure coding training platform for developers. built by security journey. Core capabilities include Hands-on coding exercises in web-based sandbox environments, Offensive and defensive training approach with exploit and fix scenarios, Customizable learning paths based on development roles..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training differentiates with Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training. Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content differentiates with Hands-on coding exercises in web-based sandbox environments, Offensive and defensive training approach with exploit and fix scenarios, Customizable learning paths based on development roles.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is developed by BSG. Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content is developed by security journey. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training and Security Journey OWASP Top Ten Training Content serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover OWASP, Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox