Secure Code Warrior Developer Risk Management: Developer risk mgmt platform for secure coding training & vulnerability reduction. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include SCW Trust Score benchmarking for secure coding skills assessment, SCW Trust Agent for developer visibility and policy enforcement, Hands-on secure code training across 600+ vulnerability topics..

Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent: Analyzes code commits & correlates with developer secure coding proficiency. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include Code commit analysis correlated with developer secure coding proficiency, AI-generated code detection and analysis, Policy enforcement to log, warn, or block pull requests based on security proficiency..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.