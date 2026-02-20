Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..

Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent: Analyzes code commits & correlates with developer secure coding proficiency. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include Code commit analysis correlated with developer secure coding proficiency, AI-generated code detection and analysis, Policy enforcement to log, warn, or block pull requests based on security proficiency..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.