Avatao Compliance Training: Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS)..

Secure Code Warrior SCW Trust Agent: Analyzes code commits & correlates with developer secure coding proficiency. built by Secure Code Warrior. Core capabilities include Code commit analysis correlated with developer secure coding proficiency, AI-generated code detection and analysis, Policy enforcement to log, warn, or block pull requests based on security proficiency..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.