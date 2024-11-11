Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Raven Runtime Application Protection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Raven. Wiz Supply Chain Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Wiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Raven Runtime Application Protection
Teams running containerized applications across multiple clouds need Raven Runtime Application Protection because it detects exploits without waiting for CVE disclosures, catching zero-day attacks that traditional SCA tools miss entirely. Function-level reachability analysis means you're not drowning in false positives from vulnerable libraries your code never actually calls, and the 5-minute deployment with minimal overhead means you can enable it without the three-month security-versus-performance negotiation. Skip this if your primary concern is compliance scanning or if you're standardizing on a single vendor's CNAPP; Raven is deliberately focused on runtime exploit prevention, not the broader application security stack.
Teams managing software delivery across container and Kubernetes environments should pick Wiz Supply Chain Security for its agentless SBOM generation and runtime image integrity verification, which catches component vulnerabilities without the instrumentation overhead that slows CI/CD pipelines. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory in a single deployment, eliminating the visibility gap most organizations have between what they think they're shipping and what's actually running. Skip this if your supply chain risk lives primarily in third-party SaaS integrations or legacy on-premises software; Wiz's strength is cloud-native code-to-runtime lineage, not vendor risk scoring.
Runtime app protection with function-level reachability and exploit prevention
Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime
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Common questions about comparing Raven Runtime Application Protection vs Wiz Supply Chain Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Raven Runtime Application Protection: Runtime app protection with function-level reachability and exploit prevention. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Function-level runtime reachability analysis, Runtime SCA for OS packages and open-source libraries, Runtime ADR for exploit detection and response..
Wiz Supply Chain Security: Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Raven Runtime Application Protection differentiates with Function-level runtime reachability analysis, Runtime SCA for OS packages and open-source libraries, Runtime ADR for exploit detection and response. Wiz Supply Chain Security differentiates with Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning.
Raven Runtime Application Protection is developed by Raven. Wiz Supply Chain Security is developed by Wiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Raven Runtime Application Protection and Wiz Supply Chain Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover Kubernetes. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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