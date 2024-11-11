Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Raven Runtime Application Protection is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Raven. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is a commercial software composition analysis tool by StepSecurity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Raven Runtime Application Protection
Teams running containerized applications across multiple clouds need Raven Runtime Application Protection because it detects exploits without waiting for CVE disclosures, catching zero-day attacks that traditional SCA tools miss entirely. Function-level reachability analysis means you're not drowning in false positives from vulnerable libraries your code never actually calls, and the 5-minute deployment with minimal overhead means you can enable it without the three-month security-versus-performance negotiation. Skip this if your primary concern is compliance scanning or if you're standardizing on a single vendor's CNAPP; Raven is deliberately focused on runtime exploit prevention, not the broader application security stack.
Teams deploying GitHub Actions at scale need StepSecurity CI/CD Security because it's the only tool that catches runtime anomalies inside your CI/CD jobs before they exfiltrate data or compromise artifacts. The platform correlates network, file, and process activity directly to job steps and blocks egress traffic based on learned baselines, covering the DE.CM and DE.AE functions of NIST CSF 2.0 where most CI/CD tools go silent. Skip this if your pipelines don't touch GitHub Actions or if you're still shopping for a single unified SAST/SCA/scanning platform; StepSecurity owns the runtime layer, not the code analysis layer.
Runtime app protection with function-level reachability and exploit prevention
CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection
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Common questions about comparing Raven Runtime Application Protection vs StepSecurity CI/CD Security for your software composition analysis needs.
Raven Runtime Application Protection: Runtime app protection with function-level reachability and exploit prevention. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Function-level runtime reachability analysis, Runtime SCA for OS packages and open-source libraries, Runtime ADR for exploit detection and response..
StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Raven Runtime Application Protection differentiates with Function-level runtime reachability analysis, Runtime SCA for OS packages and open-source libraries, Runtime ADR for exploit detection and response. StepSecurity CI/CD Security differentiates with Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior.
Raven Runtime Application Protection is developed by Raven. StepSecurity CI/CD Security is developed by StepSecurity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Raven Runtime Application Protection and StepSecurity CI/CD Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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