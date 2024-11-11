Raven Runtime Application Protection: Runtime app protection with function-level reachability and exploit prevention. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Function-level runtime reachability analysis, Runtime SCA for OS packages and open-source libraries, Runtime ADR for exploit detection and response..

StepSecurity CI/CD Security: CI/CD security platform for GitHub Actions with runtime threat detection. built by StepSecurity. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of network, file, and process activity on CI/CD runners, CI/CD aware event correlation linking security events to specific job steps, Automated baseline creation for job network behavior..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.