aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..

Raven Runtime Gatekeeper CI/CD Security: Use runtime application intelligence to stop dangerous builds before production. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Applies runtime intelligence to CI/CD security decisions., Blocks dangerous builds before they reach production., Prioritizes vulnerabilities based on real exploitability...

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.