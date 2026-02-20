Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Raven Runtime Gatekeeper CI/CD Security is a commercial runtime application self-protection tool by Raven. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Raven Runtime Gatekeeper CI/CD Security
Teams running containerized applications across multiple clouds need Raven Runtime Application Protection because it detects exploits without waiting for CVE disclosures, catching zero-day attacks that traditional SCA tools miss entirely. Function-level reachability analysis means you're not drowning in false positives from vulnerable libraries your code never actually calls, and the 5-minute deployment with minimal overhead means you can enable it without the three-month security-versus-performance negotiation. Skip this if your primary concern is compliance scanning or if you're standardizing on a single vendor's CNAPP; Raven is deliberately focused on runtime exploit prevention, not the broader application security stack.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
Use runtime application intelligence to stop dangerous builds before production.
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Raven Runtime Gatekeeper CI/CD Security for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Raven Runtime Gatekeeper CI/CD Security: Use runtime application intelligence to stop dangerous builds before production. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Applies runtime intelligence to CI/CD security decisions., Blocks dangerous builds before they reach production., Prioritizes vulnerabilities based on real exploitability...
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. Raven Runtime Gatekeeper CI/CD Security differentiates with Applies runtime intelligence to CI/CD security decisions., Blocks dangerous builds before they reach production., Prioritizes vulnerabilities based on real exploitability..
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. Raven Runtime Gatekeeper CI/CD Security is developed by Raven. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Raven Runtime Gatekeeper CI/CD Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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