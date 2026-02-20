Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is a commercial software composition analysis tool by aDolus Technology. Wiz Supply Chain Security is a commercial software supply chain security tool by Wiz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform
Mid-market and enterprise teams tasked with demonstrating supply chain compliance will find aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform valuable for one reason: it generates NTIA-compliant SBOMs from binaries and legacy code without requiring source access, which solves the real problem of inherited software that most competitors skip over. The platform supports multiple formats (SPDX, CycloneDX, SWID) and directly addresses regulatory demands under EO 14028 and NERC CIP-013, eliminating the manual SBOM work that drains compliance teams. This is less suited for organizations seeking deep vulnerability scoring or threat hunting; aDolus owns the "generate what regulators want" problem, not the "hunt what's dangerous in it" problem.
Teams managing software delivery across container and Kubernetes environments should pick Wiz Supply Chain Security for its agentless SBOM generation and runtime image integrity verification, which catches component vulnerabilities without the instrumentation overhead that slows CI/CD pipelines. The platform covers NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and ID.AM asset inventory in a single deployment, eliminating the visibility gap most organizations have between what they think they're shipping and what's actually running. Skip this if your supply chain risk lives primarily in third-party SaaS integrations or legacy on-premises software; Wiz's strength is cloud-native code-to-runtime lineage, not vendor risk scoring.
Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt.
Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime
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Common questions about comparing aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform vs Wiz Supply Chain Security for your software composition analysis needs.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform: Automated NTIA-compliant SBOM generation for software supply chain risk mgmt. built by aDolus Technology. Core capabilities include One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats..
Wiz Supply Chain Security: Cloud-native SCA and SBOM platform for supply chain security across code to runtime. built by Wiz. Core capabilities include Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform differentiates with One-click generation of NTIA-compliant SBOMs, SBOM derivation from binaries and legacy software without source code, Support for SPDX JSON v2.3 and SPDX Tag/Value v2.2 formats. Wiz Supply Chain Security differentiates with Agentless SBOM generation for software components, Container and VM image scanning, Infrastructure-as-Code scanning.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform is developed by aDolus Technology. Wiz Supply Chain Security is developed by Wiz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
aDolus SBOM Creation / FACT Platform and Wiz Supply Chain Security serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both cover SBOM, Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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