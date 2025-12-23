Raven Runtime ADR: Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Continuous library runtime behavior monitoring, CVE-less vulnerability detection, Supply chain attack detection..

Upwind Application Runtime Protection: Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime sensors for workload monitoring, Layer 3-7 network and application visibility, Correlation of eBPF telemetry with cloud activity logs..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.