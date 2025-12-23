Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Raven Runtime ADR is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Raven. Upwind Application Runtime Protection is a commercial cloud application detection and response tool by Upwind. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud application detection and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams running polyglot cloud applications who need to stop supply chain attacks before they execute will get the most from Raven Runtime ADR; its library-level behavioral analysis catches compromised dependencies and zero-days that signature-based tools completely miss. The multi-language support across Python, Java, Go, and six others means you're actually covering your stack instead of patching gaps with secondary tools. Skip this if your primary concern is post-breach forensics or if you're standardized on a single language; Raven is built for detection and mitigation speed, not historical analysis.
Upwind Application Runtime Protection
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating containerized workloads across multiple cloud providers should choose Upwind Application Runtime Protection for its eBPF sensor visibility paired with cloud log correlation, which catches runtime anomalies that purely agent-based or agentless tools miss. The platform covers four critical NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detection and response, with particular strength in DE.CM and DE.AE for continuous behavioral baselining. Skip this if you need CSPM or vulnerability management bundled in; Upwind is strictly a runtime detection and response tool, not a platform play.
Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries
Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs
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Common questions about comparing Raven Runtime ADR vs Upwind Application Runtime Protection for your cloud application detection and response needs.
Raven Runtime ADR: Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Continuous library runtime behavior monitoring, CVE-less vulnerability detection, Supply chain attack detection..
Upwind Application Runtime Protection: Cloud threat detection & response platform using eBPF sensors & cloud logs. built by Upwind. Core capabilities include eBPF-based runtime sensors for workload monitoring, Layer 3-7 network and application visibility, Correlation of eBPF telemetry with cloud activity logs..
Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Raven Runtime ADR differentiates with Continuous library runtime behavior monitoring, CVE-less vulnerability detection, Supply chain attack detection. Upwind Application Runtime Protection differentiates with eBPF-based runtime sensors for workload monitoring, Layer 3-7 network and application visibility, Correlation of eBPF telemetry with cloud activity logs.
Raven Runtime ADR is developed by Raven. Upwind Application Runtime Protection is developed by Upwind. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Raven Runtime ADR and Upwind Application Runtime Protection serve similar Cloud Application Detection and Response use cases: both are Cloud Application Detection and Response tools, both cover Cloud Native. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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