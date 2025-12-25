Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..

Raven Runtime ADR: Runtime detection & response for cloud workloads and application libraries. built by Raven. Core capabilities include Continuous library runtime behavior monitoring, CVE-less vulnerability detection, Supply chain attack detection..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.