PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking: Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review. built by PentesterLab. Core capabilities include Over 600 hands-on labs with real-world vulnerabilities and CVEs, Over 700 expert-led instructional videos with multilingual subtitles, Manual exploitation training focused on code-level understanding..

SafeStack Finding and Fixing Web Application Security Vulnerabilities: Training course on finding and fixing OWASP Top 10 web app vulnerabilities. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include OWASP Top 10 vulnerability training, Web application security vulnerability identification, Vulnerability remediation techniques..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.