Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking is a commercial secure code training tool by PentesterLab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking
Security teams and developers who need hands-on web application penetration testing skills should choose PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking because it teaches exploitation at the code level, not just button-clicking, which actually sticks when your team faces real vulnerabilities. Over 600 labs built on actual CVEs and 700 instructional videos create a learning path that maps to NIST PR.AT and PR.PS outcomes, meaning your staff can actually demonstrate competency. Skip this if your organization needs concurrent team collaboration features or wants to avoid self-directed learning; PentesterLab works best for committed individual practitioners willing to move at their own pace.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review
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Common questions about comparing BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training vs PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking for your secure code training needs.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking: Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review. built by PentesterLab. Core capabilities include Over 600 hands-on labs with real-world vulnerabilities and CVEs, Over 700 expert-led instructional videos with multilingual subtitles, Manual exploitation training focused on code-level understanding..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training differentiates with Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training. PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking differentiates with Over 600 hands-on labs with real-world vulnerabilities and CVEs, Over 700 expert-led instructional videos with multilingual subtitles, Manual exploitation training focused on code-level understanding.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is developed by BSG. PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking is developed by PentesterLab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training and PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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