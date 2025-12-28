BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..

PentesterLab Master Advanced Web Hacking: Online platform for web app security training via hands-on labs and code review. built by PentesterLab. Core capabilities include Over 600 hands-on labs with real-world vulnerabilities and CVEs, Over 700 expert-led instructional videos with multilingual subtitles, Manual exploitation training focused on code-level understanding..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.