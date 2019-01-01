OWASP WrongSecrets: OWASP WrongSecrets is an educational game that teaches proper secrets management by demonstrating common mistakes through interactive challenges across various deployment platforms..

SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams. built by SecureFlag. Core capabilities include Real-world hands-on labs covering 150+ vulnerability types, Support for 45+ technologies, Virtualized desktop computers with fully configured development environments..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.