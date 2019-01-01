Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
OWASP WrongSecrets is a free secure code training tool. SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is a commercial secure code training tool by SecureFlag. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams training developers on secrets hygiene will find OWASP WrongSecrets more effective than lecture-based courses because it forces hands-on failure in safe environments across Kubernetes, Docker, and cloud deployments. The 1,400+ GitHub stars reflect real adoption among engineering orgs that treat secrets as a developer problem, not just an ops problem. Skip this if your team needs compliance-mapped training with audit trails; WrongSecrets is a learning game, not a formal training platform with completion records.
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training
Enterprise and mid-market development teams will see the fastest behavior change from SecureFlag Secure Coding Training because its labs force developers to exploit and fix real vulnerabilities in their own tech stack, not generic code samples. The platform covers 150+ vulnerability types across 45+ technologies with pre-configured dev environments, meaning your team trains on what they actually build. Skip this if your organization needs a compliance checkbox course rather than hands-on skill building, or if you're a small team without dedicated security training budget; the pricing and customer success model are built for scaled SDLC programs, not individual contributors.
OWASP WrongSecrets is an educational game that teaches proper secrets management by demonstrating common mistakes through interactive challenges across various deployment platforms.
Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams.
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Common questions about comparing OWASP WrongSecrets vs SecureFlag Secure Coding Training for your secure code training needs.
OWASP WrongSecrets: OWASP WrongSecrets is an educational game that teaches proper secrets management by demonstrating common mistakes through interactive challenges across various deployment platforms..
SecureFlag Secure Coding Training: Hands-on secure coding training platform for dev, DevOps, cloud & QA teams. built by SecureFlag. Core capabilities include Real-world hands-on labs covering 150+ vulnerability types, Support for 45+ technologies, Virtualized desktop computers with fully configured development environments..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
OWASP WrongSecrets is open-source with 1,404 GitHub stars. SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is developed by SecureFlag founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
OWASP WrongSecrets and SecureFlag Secure Coding Training serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Education, OWASP. Key differences: OWASP WrongSecrets is Free while SecureFlag Secure Coding Training is Commercial, OWASP WrongSecrets is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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