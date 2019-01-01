Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..

Vectra AI CDR for M365: Cloud detection and response platform for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD threats. built by Vectra AI. Core capabilities include AI-driven threat detection for Microsoft 365 and Azure AD environments, Coverage of over 90% of MITRE ATT&CK techniques, Behavioral analysis across SharePoint, OneDrive, Teams, Exchange, Power Automate, and eDiscovery..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.