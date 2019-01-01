CYCL CDR+AI SOC: Managed cloud CDR platform with AI-driven detection and 24/7 SOC response. built by BugSec. Core capabilities include Behavioral AI-based anomaly detection across cloud environments, 24/7 SOC expert monitoring, investigation, and threat validation, Automated response via AI agent (asset isolation, user disabling, domain blocking)..

Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.