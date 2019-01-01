Arctic Wolf Cloud Detection and Response: Managed cloud detection and response service for cloud environments. built by Arctic Wolf Networks Inc.. Core capabilities include 24x7 SOC monitoring and support, Cloud threat detection and response, AI-driven security analysis through Alpha AI..

Orca Cloud Detection and Response: Cloud detection and response platform for monitoring and responding to threats. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless SideScanning technology for workload intelligence collection, 24x7 monitoring of cloud provider logs and threat intelligence feeds, Signature and heuristic-based malware detection..

Both serve the Cloud Application Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.