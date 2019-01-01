Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
42Crunch API Audit is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Orca API Security is a commercial api security tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams shipping APIs at scale need 42Crunch API Audit to catch security gaps before code reaches production; its 300+ checks against OpenAPI contracts surface misconfigurations that static code analysis and WAFs typically miss entirely. The tool integrates directly into GitHub Actions and VS Code workflows, meaning security issues land in the developer's IDE rather than creating a separate audit queue weeks later. Skip this if your organization hasn't standardized on OpenAPI specs or if you need runtime API monitoring and threat detection; 42Crunch is a design-phase tool, not a request-level firewall.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud providers will get the most from Orca API Security because its agentless discovery actually finds shadow APIs that escape your infrastructure inventory, not just catalog what you already know about. The SideScanning out-of-band collection method means you're monitoring without touching production workloads, which matters when you're running on AWS, Azure, GCP, and Oracle simultaneously. Skip this if your primary concern is API runtime protection or threat response; Orca is built for asset discovery and drift detection, not blocking malicious API calls in flight.
API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks
Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection.
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Audit vs Orca API Security for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Audit: API security audit tool for OpenAPI contracts with 300+ security checks. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization..
Orca API Security: Agentless cloud API discovery, posture management, and drift detection. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Audit differentiates with 300+ automated security checks on OpenAPI definitions, Three-tier audit covering OAS compliance, security definitions, and data quality, Instant security scoring and prioritization. Orca API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery across cloud environments, API security posture management, API drift detection.
42Crunch API Audit is developed by 42Crunch. Orca API Security is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Audit integrates with Visual Studio Code, GitHub Actions. Orca API Security integrates with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle Cloud and 7 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
42Crunch API Audit and Orca API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Security Scanning. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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