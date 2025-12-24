42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..

Salt Security Salt Collect: Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Runtime analysis of API calls, users, and sessions, Detection of API misconfigurations and drift, Sensitive data tracing in motion..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.