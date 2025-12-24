Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
42Crunch API Scan is a commercial api security tool by 42Crunch. Salt Security Salt Collect is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping APIs built on OpenAPI specs need 42Crunch API Scan to catch contract violations and injection flaws before production; its real traffic simulation finds what static analysis misses. The tool covers OWASP API Security Top 10 issues and integrates directly into VS Code and GitHub Actions, meaning security checks happen at commit time, not weeks later in a separate scan cycle. Skip this if your APIs aren't documented in OpenAPI format or if you need broader web application scanning beyond API endpoints; 42Crunch is deliberately API-focused, which is exactly why it works.
Security teams managing sprawling API estates where runtime visibility is the bottleneck should choose Salt Security Salt Collect because it maps actual traffic patterns to OWASP API Top 10 risks rather than relying on static scanning alone. The tool ingests continuous API calls through downloadable collectors across hybrid environments, then baselines normal behavior to flag anomalies in real time, covering the full arc from asset discovery through detection (NIST ID.AM, DE.CM). Skip this if your APIs are largely internal or you need drift detection without behavioral analysis; Salt Collect assumes mature API traffic volume where behavioral baselining actually works.
Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation
Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure
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Common questions about comparing 42Crunch API Scan vs Salt Security Salt Collect for your api security needs.
42Crunch API Scan: Dynamic API security testing tool for OpenAPI contract conformance validation. built by 42Crunch. Core capabilities include Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection..
Salt Security Salt Collect: Analyzes API traffic to detect vulnerabilities, misconfigurations & data exposure. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Runtime analysis of API calls, users, and sessions, Detection of API misconfigurations and drift, Sensitive data tracing in motion..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
42Crunch API Scan differentiates with Dynamic runtime API security testing, OpenAPI/Swagger contract conformance validation, OWASP API Security Top 10 vulnerability detection. Salt Security Salt Collect differentiates with Runtime analysis of API calls, users, and sessions, Detection of API misconfigurations and drift, Sensitive data tracing in motion.
42Crunch API Scan is developed by 42Crunch. Salt Security Salt Collect is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
42Crunch API Scan and Salt Security Salt Collect serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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