Allure Security Spoof Website Detection & Takedown: AI-powered fake website detection, blocklisting, and takedown managed service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based fake website detection scanning tens of millions of websites daily, Computer vision and NLP models trained on 10,000+ brand datasets, In-house takedown team handling phishing, trademark/copyright, brand abuse, fake job posts, spoofed email domains, and DMCA violations..

Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption: Automates detection and takedown of fraudulent phone numbers in scams. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Automated detection of fraudulent phone numbers in scam evidence, Automated suspension of malicious phone numbers through telecom providers, Detection of suspicious URLs and QR codes in scam content..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.