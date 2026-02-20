Allure Security Rogue & Spoof Mobile App Detection: AI-powered rogue & spoof mobile app detection and takedown service. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring of hundreds of official and third-party mobile app stores for rogue and spoof apps, AI-based computer vision and NLP to identify brand logos, icons, and messaging in app listings, Reduction of false positives via brand-focused detection trained on 10,000+ brand profiles..

Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption: Automates detection and takedown of fraudulent phone numbers in scams. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Automated detection of fraudulent phone numbers in scam evidence, Automated suspension of malicious phone numbers through telecom providers, Detection of suspicious URLs and QR codes in scam content..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.