Allure Security Online Brand Protection: Managed AI service detecting & removing brand impersonations across web, social & apps. built by Allure Security. Core capabilities include AI-based detection of brand impersonations across websites, social media, and mobile app stores, Managed takedown service for phishing sites, rogue apps, and social media impersonations, Decoy credential injection into phishing sites to poison harvested data using generative AI..

Netcraft Phone Scam Disruption: Automates detection and takedown of fraudulent phone numbers in scams. built by netcraft. Core capabilities include Automated detection of fraudulent phone numbers in scam evidence, Automated suspension of malicious phone numbers through telecom providers, Detection of suspicious URLs and QR codes in scam content..

Both serve the Brand Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.