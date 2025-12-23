MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention: Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention. built by MX Layer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Inbound and outbound email scanning, File attachment inspection, Policy-based detection using keywords, patterns, file hashes, and dictionaries..

Standss SendGuard for Outlook: Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention. built by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. headquartered in Fiji. Core capabilities include Pre-send confirmation prompts for recipients and attachments, External domain highlighting, Reply All confirmation and blocking..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.