MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention is a commercial email dlp tool by MX Layer. Standss SendGuard for Outlook is a commercial email dlp tool by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive customer or financial data need MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention for its pattern and keyword matching across headers, body text, and attachments in real time, catching leaks that rule-based gateways routinely miss. The tool covers both inbound and outbound scanning with customizable response actions like quarantine and secure messaging delivery, addressing the full PR.DS Data Security scope. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on third-party integrations or needs advanced user behavior analytics; MX Layer is narrowly focused on email content inspection, not anomaly detection across your broader email ecosystem.
Security and compliance teams managing Outlook environments need accidental send prevention that actually works, and SendGuard for Outlook delivers it through pre-send recipient confirmation and reply-all blocking rather than post-incident recovery. The tool logs compliance events for GDPR, HIPAA, GLBA, CCPA, and PIPEDA, covering the regulatory posture most mid-market and enterprise organizations require. Skip this if you need DLP that catches policy violations before send; SendGuard focuses on human error and user awareness (NIST PR.AT) rather than content inspection, so buyers looking for data classification and sensitive data detection should evaluate purpose-built DLP solutions first.
Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention
Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention
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Common questions about comparing MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention vs Standss SendGuard for Outlook for your email dlp needs.
MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention: Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention. built by MX Layer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Inbound and outbound email scanning, File attachment inspection, Policy-based detection using keywords, patterns, file hashes, and dictionaries..
Standss SendGuard for Outlook: Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention. built by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. headquartered in Fiji. Core capabilities include Pre-send confirmation prompts for recipients and attachments, External domain highlighting, Reply All confirmation and blocking..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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