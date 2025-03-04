Forcepoint Email DLP Solution is a commercial email dlp tool by Forcepoint. MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention is a commercial email dlp tool by MX Layer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams that need email DLP working within five minutes should pick Forcepoint Email DLP Solution; its agentless deployment and unified policy console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint mean you're not rebuilding rules separately for each channel. The solution covers NIST PR.DS (data confidentiality and integrity) and PR.IR (infrastructure resilience), with on-premises and cloud options that let you maintain data sovereignty where required. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on cloud-native email with heavy API automation; the strength here is traditional hybrid deployments where email still flows through your infrastructure.
MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive customer or financial data need MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention for its pattern and keyword matching across headers, body text, and attachments in real time, catching leaks that rule-based gateways routinely miss. The tool covers both inbound and outbound scanning with customizable response actions like quarantine and secure messaging delivery, addressing the full PR.DS Data Security scope. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on third-party integrations or needs advanced user behavior analytics; MX Layer is narrowly focused on email content inspection, not anomaly detection across your broader email ecosystem.
DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels
Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention
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Common questions about comparing Forcepoint Email DLP Solution vs MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention for your email dlp needs.
Forcepoint Email DLP Solution: DLP solution for preventing data exfiltration via outbound email channels. built by Forcepoint. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Outbound email monitoring and control, Agentless deployment, Unified policy management console across email, web, cloud, and endpoint..
MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention: Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention. built by MX Layer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Inbound and outbound email scanning, File attachment inspection, Policy-based detection using keywords, patterns, file hashes, and dictionaries..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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