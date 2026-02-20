689Cloud SecureMail: Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include IRM-based email attachment protection via secure links, View-only and downloadable access modes, Remote access revocation for downloaded files..

MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention: Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention. built by MX Layer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Inbound and outbound email scanning, File attachment inspection, Policy-based detection using keywords, patterns, file hashes, and dictionaries..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.