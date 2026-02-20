689Cloud SecureMail is a commercial email dlp tool by 689Cloud. MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention is a commercial email dlp tool by MX Layer. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams handling sensitive file attachments over Gmail or Outlook will find 689Cloud SecureMail's link-based IRM approach cuts through the complexity of traditional DLP; you get granular controls (view-only mode, revocation, watermarking, print blocking) without heavy infrastructure. The tool covers PR.DS and PR.AA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning access and data handling are actually enforced at the file level, not just the gateway. Skip this if your org needs on-premises deployment or integrated secure collaboration; 689Cloud is attachment-centric, not a replacement for teams platforms.
MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention
Mid-market and enterprise teams handling sensitive customer or financial data need MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention for its pattern and keyword matching across headers, body text, and attachments in real time, catching leaks that rule-based gateways routinely miss. The tool covers both inbound and outbound scanning with customizable response actions like quarantine and secure messaging delivery, addressing the full PR.DS Data Security scope. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on third-party integrations or needs advanced user behavior analytics; MX Layer is narrowly focused on email content inspection, not anomaly detection across your broader email ecosystem.
Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology.
Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureMail vs MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention for your email dlp needs.
689Cloud SecureMail: Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include IRM-based email attachment protection via secure links, View-only and downloadable access modes, Remote access revocation for downloaded files..
MX Layer Email Data Leak Prevention: Email DLP solution scanning inbound/outbound emails for data leak prevention. built by MX Layer. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Inbound and outbound email scanning, File attachment inspection, Policy-based detection using keywords, patterns, file hashes, and dictionaries..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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