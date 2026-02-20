689Cloud SecureMail is a commercial email dlp tool by 689Cloud. Standss SendGuard for Outlook is a commercial email dlp tool by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMBs and mid-market teams handling sensitive file attachments over Gmail or Outlook will find 689Cloud SecureMail's link-based IRM approach cuts through the complexity of traditional DLP; you get granular controls (view-only mode, revocation, watermarking, print blocking) without heavy infrastructure. The tool covers PR.DS and PR.AA under NIST CSF 2.0, meaning access and data handling are actually enforced at the file level, not just the gateway. Skip this if your org needs on-premises deployment or integrated secure collaboration; 689Cloud is attachment-centric, not a replacement for teams platforms.
Security and compliance teams managing Outlook environments need accidental send prevention that actually works, and SendGuard for Outlook delivers it through pre-send recipient confirmation and reply-all blocking rather than post-incident recovery. The tool logs compliance events for GDPR, HIPAA, GLBA, CCPA, and PIPEDA, covering the regulatory posture most mid-market and enterprise organizations require. Skip this if you need DLP that catches policy violations before send; SendGuard focuses on human error and user awareness (NIST PR.AT) rather than content inspection, so buyers looking for data classification and sensitive data detection should evaluate purpose-built DLP solutions first.
Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology.
Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention
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Common questions about comparing 689Cloud SecureMail vs Standss SendGuard for Outlook for your email dlp needs.
689Cloud SecureMail: Gmail & Outlook add-in securing email attachments via IRM technology. built by 689Cloud. headquartered in Vietnam. Core capabilities include IRM-based email attachment protection via secure links, View-only and downloadable access modes, Remote access revocation for downloaded files..
Standss SendGuard for Outlook: Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention. built by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. headquartered in Fiji. Core capabilities include Pre-send confirmation prompts for recipients and attachments, External domain highlighting, Reply All confirmation and blocking..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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