Messageware AttachView is a commercial email dlp tool by Messageware. Standss SendGuard for Outlook is a commercial email dlp tool by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best email dlp fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing sensitive email attachments in Exchange environments will get real value from AttachView's permission granularity; you can restrict open, save, copy, and print at the user, group, IP, and device level without forcing users into a separate portal. The on-premises CAS installation handles over 400 file formats without requiring local applications, reducing both support burden and data exfiltration surface. Skip this if you need cloud-first deployment or DLP that covers email body content and metadata alongside attachments; AttachView is purely attachment-focused.
Security and compliance teams managing Outlook environments need accidental send prevention that actually works, and SendGuard for Outlook delivers it through pre-send recipient confirmation and reply-all blocking rather than post-incident recovery. The tool logs compliance events for GDPR, HIPAA, GLBA, CCPA, and PIPEDA, covering the regulatory posture most mid-market and enterprise organizations require. Skip this if you need DLP that catches policy violations before send; SendGuard focuses on human error and user awareness (NIST PR.AT) rather than content inspection, so buyers looking for data classification and sensitive data detection should evaluate purpose-built DLP solutions first.
OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages.
Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Messageware AttachView vs Standss SendGuard for Outlook for your email dlp needs.
Messageware AttachView: OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages. built by Messageware. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Converts attachments to secure HTML pages, preventing local file storage or browser caching, Supports over 400 file formats without requiring local application installation, Granular admin controls for open, view, save, copy, and print permissions per user/group/IP/device..
Standss SendGuard for Outlook: Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention. built by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. headquartered in Fiji. Core capabilities include Pre-send confirmation prompts for recipients and attachments, External domain highlighting, Reply All confirmation and blocking..
Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox