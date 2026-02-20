Messageware AttachView: OWA add-on that converts email attachments into secure HTML pages. built by Messageware. headquartered in Canada. Core capabilities include Converts attachments to secure HTML pages, preventing local file storage or browser caching, Supports over 400 file formats without requiring local application installation, Granular admin controls for open, view, save, copy, and print permissions per user/group/IP/device..

Standss SendGuard for Outlook: Outlook add-in for email DLP, compliance, and accidental send prevention. built by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. headquartered in Fiji. Core capabilities include Pre-send confirmation prompts for recipients and attachments, External domain highlighting, Reply All confirmation and blocking..

Both serve the Email DLP market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.