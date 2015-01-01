Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Leak credential detection for stolen employee and customer credentials, VIP and executive protection monitoring, Blackmarket monitoring for company data listings..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.