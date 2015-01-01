Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence is a commercial digital risk protection tool by ThreatMon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence
Security teams managing credential exposure risk across distributed workforces will get the most from ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence because it catches stolen employee and customer credentials in real time before attackers weaponize them at scale. The platform covers continuous monitoring and incident detection across dark web marketplaces, forums, and botnet logs, hitting NIST DE.CM and DE.AE functions that matter most when your breach data is already in circulation. Skip this if your priority is post-incident forensics or recovery; ThreatMon is built for early detection, not remediation workflows.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting compromised credentials and threats. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Leak credential detection for stolen employee and customer credentials, VIP and executive protection monitoring, Blackmarket monitoring for company data listings..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence differentiates with Leak credential detection for stolen employee and customer credentials, VIP and executive protection monitoring, Blackmarket monitoring for company data listings.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence is developed by ThreatMon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar and ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Key differences: Lunar is Free while ThreatMon Dark Web Intelligence is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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