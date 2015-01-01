Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by PAGO Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring
Mid-market and enterprise security teams hunting for indicators of compromise across hacker forums and leak sites will get the most from StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring; its AI-based crawling surfaces threats faster than manual monitoring and the real-time alerts cut alert fatigue by triggering only on customized indicators relevant to your organization. The platform maps connections between threat actors and compromised data through Data Canvas visualization, directly supporting NIST DE.AE adverse event analysis. Skip this if your team lacks resources to act on dark web intelligence or if you need post-breach response workflows built into the tool itself; StealthMole is detection-focused, not incident management.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
Dark web monitoring platform with AI-based crawling and real-time alerts
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Common questions about comparing Lunar vs StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring for your digital risk protection needs.
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform with AI-based crawling and real-time alerts. built by PAGO Networks. Core capabilities include AI-based web crawling of dark web sources, Real-time customized alerts for security incidents, Monitoring of hacker forums, black markets, and leak blogs..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families. StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring differentiates with AI-based web crawling of dark web sources, Real-time customized alerts for security incidents, Monitoring of hacker forums, black markets, and leak blogs.
Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring is developed by PAGO Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Lunar integrates with Flashpoint, IntSights, Riskified, AFTRDRK, Rapido and 2 more. StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring integrates with DeepACT. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Lunar and StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach. Key differences: Lunar is Free while StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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