Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

StealthMole DarkWeb Monitoring: Dark web monitoring platform with AI-based crawling and real-time alerts. built by PAGO Networks. Core capabilities include AI-based web crawling of dark web sources, Real-time customized alerts for security incidents, Monitoring of hacker forums, black markets, and leak blogs..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.