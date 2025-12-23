KELA AiFort: Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection. built by KELA. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase..

Prime Security AI Security Architect: AI-powered security architect agent for dev teams via chat interfaces. built by Prime Security. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Conversational AI security architect agent, Security review initiation and management via chat, Access to organizational security knowledge base..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.