AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

KELA AiFort: Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection. built by KELA. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.