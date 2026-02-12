AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial mlsecops tool by Fiddler AI. KELA AiFort is a commercial mlsecops tool by KELA. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
Teams deploying large language model applications need AiFort because its automated red teaming catches prompt injection and data leakage risks before production, not after. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with customizable testing frameworks that let you benchmark your LLM security posture against real threat intelligence. Skip this if your organization hasn't yet committed engineering resources to LLM governance; AiFort assumes you're already building AI applications and need to secure them systematically.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection
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Common questions about comparing AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance vs KELA AiFort for your mlsecops needs.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
KELA AiFort: Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection. built by KELA. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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