Advai Platform: AI testing & monitoring platform for secure, compliant AI deployment. built by Advai. headquartered in United Kingdom. Core capabilities include AI model performance testing, AI security testing, AI safety evaluation..

KELA AiFort: Security platform for LLM applications with red teaming and threat protection. built by KELA. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Automated red teaming for LLM applications, Real-time AI prompt filtering, Vulnerability detection in development phase..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.