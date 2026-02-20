AIShield Guardian: Middleware guardrail securing LLM inputs/outputs for enterprise GenAI compliance. built by Bosch AIShield. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include LLM input and output scrutiny for policy enforcement, PII leak prevention in GenAI interactions, Intellectual property protection..

Prime Security AI Security Architect: AI-powered security architect agent for dev teams via chat interfaces. built by Prime Security. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Conversational AI security architect agent, Security review initiation and management via chat, Access to organizational security knowledge base..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.