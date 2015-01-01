Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Kaseya. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams at SMBs and mid-market companies protecting against credential theft will value Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring for its 24/7/365 automated scanning that catches stolen employee credentials before attackers weaponize them, cutting investigation time on breach notifications. The tool's strength in DE.CM continuous monitoring means alerts arrive in hours, not weeks, which matters when your team lacks a dedicated threat intel analyst. Skip this if you're running a mature SOC already ingesting dark web feeds through SIEM integrations or if you need cross-platform data breach monitoring beyond credentials; Kaseya focuses narrowly on dark web credential exposure, not surface web or third-party vendor breaches.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure.
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring: Monitors dark web for compromised credentials and sensitive data exposure. built by Kaseya. Core capabilities include Continuous dark web scanning 24/7/365, Automated detection of stolen credentials and PII, Real-time actionable alerts..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring differentiates with Continuous dark web scanning 24/7/365, Automated detection of stolen credentials and PII, Real-time actionable alerts. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring is developed by Kaseya. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Alerting. Key differences: Kaseya Dark Web Monitoring is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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