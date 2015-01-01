Kaduu Data Breach Detection: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Database of freely available dark web and deep web data leaks, Live search across closed hacker forums and dark web platforms, Search filtering by file name, file type, date range, and data type..

Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.