Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Kaduu Data Breach Detection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Kaduu. Lunar is a free digital risk protection tool by Webz.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams operating without dark web visibility will find immediate value in Kaduu Data Breach Detection's combination of automated monitoring across 300+ Telegram channels, closed hacker forums, and Tor network searches, paired with direct leak file retrieval under 10 MB. The platform's alerting via email, API, and webhook integrates cleanly into existing incident workflows, and the Swiss deployment keeps data residency outside US jurisdiction if that matters to your compliance posture. This tool prioritizes breach detection and notification over investigation depth; teams expecting forensic analysis or threat actor attribution will need a separate threat intelligence feed, and organizations still building foundational asset inventory should solve that first.
Security teams managing breach aftermath and credential exposure across multiple domains should adopt Lunar for its real-time infostealer log intelligence, which surfaces compromised credentials faster than waiting for breach notifications. The platform ingests large-scale daily breach data and prioritizes service-level context for remediation, directly supporting the NIST Detect function of continuous monitoring and incident characterization. Skip this if you need post-compromise forensics or threat hunting beyond credential validation; Lunar is detection and alerting first, not investigation.
Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data
Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting.
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Common questions about comparing Kaduu Data Breach Detection vs Lunar for your digital risk protection needs.
Kaduu Data Breach Detection: Dark web monitoring platform for detecting data breaches and leaked data. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Database of freely available dark web and deep web data leaks, Live search across closed hacker forums and dark web platforms, Search filtering by file name, file type, date range, and data type..
Lunar: Free breach monitoring platform for compromised credential detection & alerting. built by Webz.io. Core capabilities include Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Kaduu Data Breach Detection differentiates with Database of freely available dark web and deep web data leaks, Live search across closed hacker forums and dark web platforms, Search filtering by file name, file type, date range, and data type. Lunar differentiates with Compromised credentials monitoring from breach dumps and infostealer logs, Stolen session cookie and access token intelligence, Forensic context including malware paths, hardware IDs, and malware families.
Kaduu Data Breach Detection is developed by Kaduu. Lunar is developed by Webz.io founded in 2015-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Kaduu Data Breach Detection and Lunar serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring, Data Breach, Cyber Threat Intelligence. Key differences: Kaduu Data Breach Detection is Commercial while Lunar is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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