Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Ivanti. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory is a commercial cyber asset attack surface management tool by Opscompass. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber asset attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise IT teams drowning in shadow assets will find immediate value in Ivanti Neurons for Discovery because it actually normalizes hardware and software inventory across passive and active scans instead of dumping raw data into your lap. The tool covers NIST ID.AM asset management directly, which matters when your CMDB is stale and you need a single source of truth before you can do anything else in your security program. Skip this if your organization is small enough that manual spreadsheets work or if you need discovery that also handles vulnerability assessment in one platform; Ivanti deliberately stops at inventory and dependency mapping.
SMBs and mid-market teams drowning in multi-cloud sprawl need Opscompass IT Asset Inventory because it actually maps asset relationships across on-premises and cloud environments in real time instead of delivering stale spreadsheets. The tool covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA, the foundational asset and risk assessment functions that most inventory tools treat as an afterthought. Skip this if you're an enterprise expecting turnkey integrations with your existing ITSM platform; Opscompass is lean and operates best when you're willing to own the data hygiene.
IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices
IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments
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Common questions about comparing Ivanti Neurons for Discovery vs Opscompass IT Asset Inventory for your cyber asset attack surface management needs.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery: IT asset discovery tool providing real-time visibility of network devices. built by Ivanti. Core capabilities include Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization..
Opscompass IT Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment..
Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery differentiates with Active and passive network scanning, Real-time device discovery, Hardware and software inventory normalization. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory differentiates with Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery is developed by Ivanti. Opscompass IT Asset Inventory is developed by Opscompass. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ivanti Neurons for Discovery and Opscompass IT Asset Inventory serve similar Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management use cases: both are Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Configuration Management, Visibility. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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