ApexaiQ: Continuous IT asset discovery, inventory mgmt, and risk assurance platform. built by ApexaiQ. Core capabilities include Continuous IT asset discovery and inventory management, Asset risk rating and scoring, Remediation prioritization..

Opscompass IT Asset Inventory: IT asset inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-premises environments. built by Opscompass. Core capabilities include Real-time asset discovery across cloud and on-premises environments, Dynamic asset metadata with configuration details and relationships, Automated custom tagging for asset enrichment..

Both serve the Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.